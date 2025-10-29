Every Episode Of Star Wars: Visions Season 3, Ranked

Reader Beware: This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Visions" season 3.

"Star Wars: Visions" released its third season today, going back to the roots of its first season in Japan. It's been an interesting, non-canon experiment for Lucasfilm, as they've been bankrolling experimental animated shorts from top-notch animation studios in Japan (or, in the case of season 2, around the world) to just tinker around with "Star Wars." It's given us some incredible "Star Wars" storytelling. The third season is an embarrassment of riches, and it was difficult to rank this season's nine episodes in any order of quality. They were all just great. But order them we shall.

I want to say, though, this season was fantastic. There wasn't a bad episode in the bunch, and each episode was firing on all cylinders. It almost felt as though all of the Japanese studios saw what everyone else accomplished after the first season had been released and realized what they could get away with, and then each of them upped their game considerably.

We've taken the time to rank the episodes down to the best one, as difficult a task as that was. We will dive into some spoilers, so if you haven't watched the show, you may want to first. Ready or not, here we go: