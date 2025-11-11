Danny DeVito Directed A 2012 Horror Movie That's Impossible To Watch

Ever since popping up as oddball mental institution resident Martini in Miloš Forman's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," Danny DeVito has been one of our most reliable and beloved entertainers. He was a scream as the scheming cab dispatcher Louie De Palma in the classic network sitcom "Taxi" and, decades later, has us howling all over again as unrepentant lowlife Frank Reynolds in FX's long-running, consistently hilarious series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." He's been every bit as good in the movies as well, so it was hardly a surprise when he began directing features with the 1984 made-for-Showtime satire "The Ratings Game."

With "Throw Momma from the Train" and "The War of the Roses," DeVito established himself as a visually inventive master of the dark comedy. Following the box office failure of 1992's "Hoffa," DeVito's directorial output slowed, however, before seemingly screeching to a halt after the back-to-back flops of 2002's "Death to Smoochy" (a scathingly funny movie) and 2003's "Duplex" (a misfire that stiffed despite the star presence of Ben Stiller and Drew Barrymore).

You might think DeVito hasn't directed a movie since "Duplex," but you would be wrong. Alas, if you want to actually watch the film, you're out of luck since it's been sitting on a shelf for 13 years. Completed in 2012, DeVito's straight-up thriller "St. Sebastian" was shopped at the Cannes Film Festival that year, but it evidently couldn't find a distributor. This is a huge bummer because it boasts a terrific cast that includes Lance Reddick, Constance Zimmer, William Fichtner, and Lawrence Gilliard Jr. Yes, there's a performance from the late, great Reddick that we have yet to see. That's reason alone to get this movie out there. But it's also got an intriguing premise.