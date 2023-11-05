Will There Be A Throw Momma From The Train 2? Shockingly, Maybe!

In this weird world of spinoffs and sequels, you can never say never to the possibility of a legacy sequel, no matter how unlikely it seems. Some of them are ill-advised (lookin' at you, "Space Jam: A New Legacy"), but sometimes we get the chance to return to some great creative ground that just didn't get the chance for a sequel during its era for whatever reason. Movies from the 1980s and 1990s that have found cult status have the potential to find an even bigger audience with a legacy sequel, and as long as the original stars are interested, it can happen! That seems to be the case for "Throw Momma From the Train," the 1987 dark comedy directed by Danny DeVito and starring DeVito and Billy Crystal. The movie follows an author named Larry (Crystal) and one of his writing students, Owen (DeVito), after they become entangled in a murder plot directly inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's "Strangers on a Train." Owen wants his mother (Anne Ramsey) dead but can't do it himself, and after he watches the Hitchcock film he gets the idea to trade murders with Larry, who absolutely loathes his ex-wife (Kate Mulgrew).

"Throw Momma From the Train" doesn't seem like the most likely movie to get a sequel greenlit in 2023, but remember — never say never! In a recent interview with GQ, DeVito spoke about the chances for a "Throw Momma 2," and it's more likely than you'd think!