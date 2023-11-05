Will There Be A Throw Momma From The Train 2? Shockingly, Maybe!
In this weird world of spinoffs and sequels, you can never say never to the possibility of a legacy sequel, no matter how unlikely it seems. Some of them are ill-advised (lookin' at you, "Space Jam: A New Legacy"), but sometimes we get the chance to return to some great creative ground that just didn't get the chance for a sequel during its era for whatever reason. Movies from the 1980s and 1990s that have found cult status have the potential to find an even bigger audience with a legacy sequel, and as long as the original stars are interested, it can happen! That seems to be the case for "Throw Momma From the Train," the 1987 dark comedy directed by Danny DeVito and starring DeVito and Billy Crystal. The movie follows an author named Larry (Crystal) and one of his writing students, Owen (DeVito), after they become entangled in a murder plot directly inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's "Strangers on a Train." Owen wants his mother (Anne Ramsey) dead but can't do it himself, and after he watches the Hitchcock film he gets the idea to trade murders with Larry, who absolutely loathes his ex-wife (Kate Mulgrew).
"Throw Momma From the Train" doesn't seem like the most likely movie to get a sequel greenlit in 2023, but remember — never say never! In a recent interview with GQ, DeVito spoke about the chances for a "Throw Momma 2," and it's more likely than you'd think!
Throw Papa from the Train
When asked if there was anything in his career that he wanted to revisit, DeVito explained that he really just wanted to work with some old friends again, which would lead to revisiting specific roles. He noted that he wanted to work with Crystal again, possibly on "Throw Papa From the Train," and he also wanted to work with Arnold Schwarzenegger, though he knows they truly missed their chance for a sequel to "Twins," as director Ivan Reitman died in 2022. Entertainment Weekly reached out to Crystal's representatives to see if he and DeVito were working on "Throw Papa," and they confirmed that "they're still working on it."
DeVito hasn't directed a theatrical feature film since 2003's "Duplex," and it would be wonderful to have him in the director's chair once more. (His previous film, "Death to Smoochy," is an underrated comedy masterpiece.) "Throw Momma From the Train" left its odd couple protagonists in a great place for a future story, as they could easily wind up in a similarly strange situation. Heck, since they published a children's book loosely based on their murderous tale, one of them could end up the murder targets of their own grandchildren, inspired and looking to get their inheritance. Who doesn't love a comedy about killer kids?