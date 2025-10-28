An Underrated Apple TV Series Featuring Kate Hudson Is A Perfect Binge For True Crime Fans
Apple TV is full of great shows that no one seems to be watching. Possibly the streamer with the best batting average out there, the platform's quality offerings have provided plenty of amazing moments for those in the know — among them Tramell Tillman's history-making Emmy-winning work on "Severance," as well as all sorts of amazing, Rotten Tomatoes-approved movies and documentaries.
One of the better-kept Apple TV secrets is Nichelle Tramble Spellman's binge-worthy "Truth Be Told," which combines true crime with the most enticing trappings of the legal and crime drama genres. The show revolves around podcaster and journalist Poppy Parnell (Oscar winner Octavia Spencer), whose work and personal relations lead her to gravitate toward all sorts of secrets and mysteries, up to and including murders.
For fans of Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson, whose upcoming role as Claire "Thunder" Sardina in Craig Brewer's "Song Sung Blue" has led to some serious Oscar buzz as of late, "Truth Be Told" is particularly worth watching. Hudson plays an extremely important character in the show's season 2, appearing as Poppy's old friend, Micah Keith, with her characteristic nuance. The season also takes a deep dive in Poppy and Micah's past and present relationship, as well as the ongoing murder case the latter seems to be connected to. Without going into spoilers, it's fair to say that viewers can expect a number of great scenes between the two.
Truth Be Told is a star-studded crime show experience
Apart from Hudson's work in season 2, "Truth Be Told" is one of those shows where seemingly every notable role is played by a welcome, familiar face. Spencer's Poppy is the anchor between the seasons, along with Mekhi Phifer's ex-detective Markus Killebrew, his wife Zarina (Merle Dandridge of "The Last of Us"), and a few others. The people central to every season's cases vary, however. Season 1 wheels out none other than "Breaking Bad" star Aaron Paul as a convicted killer Poppy is focusing on, with "Masters of Sex" veteran Lizzy Caplan pulling double duty as twins. Season 2 similarly complements Hudson with David Lyons ("Revolution"), while season 3's missing girls case features Gabrielle Union ("Being Mary Jane") as a principal with a secret.
For those who worry that mere star power isn't enough, there's a reason why the show has attracted all this talent. The crime mysteries of "Truth Be Told" are clever and thrilling, and Poppy being a tenacious podcaster instead of a classic detective character raises the stakes considerably – especially when she ventures into dangerous territory with one of her cases. Of course, the show also plays to her strengths, and her tense interviews are well worth experiencing. With just three compact seasons and a total of 28 episodes, "Truth Be Told" is an enjoyable, binge-worthy show that will no doubt tickle one's true crime fancy.
"Truth Be Told" is available for streaming on Apple TV.