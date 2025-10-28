An Underrated Apple TV Series Featuring Kate Hudson Is A Perfect Binge For True Crime Fans

Apple TV is full of great shows that no one seems to be watching. Possibly the streamer with the best batting average out there, the platform's quality offerings have provided plenty of amazing moments for those in the know — among them Tramell Tillman's history-making Emmy-winning work on "Severance," as well as all sorts of amazing, Rotten Tomatoes-approved movies and documentaries.

One of the better-kept Apple TV secrets is Nichelle Tramble Spellman's binge-worthy "Truth Be Told," which combines true crime with the most enticing trappings of the legal and crime drama genres. The show revolves around podcaster and journalist Poppy Parnell (Oscar winner Octavia Spencer), whose work and personal relations lead her to gravitate toward all sorts of secrets and mysteries, up to and including murders.

For fans of Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson, whose upcoming role as Claire "Thunder" Sardina in Craig Brewer's "Song Sung Blue" has led to some serious Oscar buzz as of late, "Truth Be Told" is particularly worth watching. Hudson plays an extremely important character in the show's season 2, appearing as Poppy's old friend, Micah Keith, with her characteristic nuance. The season also takes a deep dive in Poppy and Micah's past and present relationship, as well as the ongoing murder case the latter seems to be connected to. Without going into spoilers, it's fair to say that viewers can expect a number of great scenes between the two.