Why The Bear Star Jeremy Allen White Regrets His Meeting With Marvel

Up until this year, it felt like no movie star was too big to resist the pull of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The superhero blockbuster factory has lured everyone from Oscar winners like Cate Blanchett, Anthony Hopkins, and Angelina Jolie to Hollywood legends like Harrison Ford and the late Robert Redford. Sooner or later, it seemed, every big name in the industry would appear in a Marvel movie.

Now that MCU movies are no longer $1 billion worldwide grossers, though, the studio has lost its allure for A-list actors. At least, that's how Jeremy Allen White feels.

In an appearance on the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast, the star of "The Bear" and "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" explained that this was behind his previous dismissive comments about Marvel Studios in a 2023 GQ interview. Though White is a fantastic actor, and Marvel would be lucky to have him, he came off as slightly arrogant when he said he told the studio's executives to "tell me why I should do your movie." White regrets this now, but he's still candid about why being in a Marvel film just isn't for him (sorry to all the folks who want him to take over Wolverine from Hugh Jackman) and why many other actors may feel the same way.