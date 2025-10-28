John Boyega Thinks Star Wars Can Learn One Lesson From Star Trek

It helps when an actor is actually familiar with the sci-fi franchise that they're working on, and it's even better if they happen to be an actual fan. In 2018, exiting "Doctor Who" star Peter Capaldi embodied the Doctor by comforting a young fan with a kind Christmas letter and a fun Dalek doodle, which is fitting since Capaldi used to be a hardcore Whovian himself when he was younger.

Then again, not particularly liking the franchise in question hasn't stopped actors from giving a performance for the ages, either. Sir Alec Guinness infamously didn't love his role in the "Star Wars" franchise, and while he did feel alright about the property in general, he felt the first "Star Wars" movie's script desperately needed rewrites. Even when he begrudgingly returned to film his scenes as Obi-Wan Kenobi's Force ghost in the sequels, Guinness had strict salary requests for his work that earned him millions of dollars on those movies.

Boyega, while unequivocally a "Star Wars" man, seems to have found a healthy middle ground between completely embodying his role and vocally resenting it. While he has picked his team and stands behind it, he's not above calling out his "Star Wars" sequels over their biggest mistakes. He's also fully capable of looking at other franchises and recognizing their strengths, even if said property is "Star Trek." If you ask me, this seems like a pretty solid approach so far as fandoms go ... but don't expect Boyega to extend his admiration to actually appearing in a "Star Trek" show or movie. "In terms of me appearing in ['Star Trek'], I've got to stay on team," he admitted at Dragon Con. "I'm a lightsaber guy."