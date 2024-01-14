Alec Guinness Thought One Aspect Of Star Wars' Script Desperately Needed Rewrites

Although the "Star Wars" franchise is seen as a reliable cash cow today, when it was being made back in the '70s it hardly seemed like a guaranteed success. Not only was it possibly a little too weird for mainstream audiences, but the dialogue left a lot to be desired. "It seemed to me the dialogue was pretty ropey," Obi-Wan actor Alec Guinness explained in a 1977 interview, even as he liked the script overall. "I went on reading and I thought, 'No, I like this. If only we can get some of the dialogue altered.' And then I met [George Lucas], we got on very well, and I found myself doing it."

While the movie turned out to be a huge hit, it did so in part because actors like Guinness were constantly changing up the dialogue to make it more natural. As Han Solo actor Harrison Ford told GQ in a 2017 interview, "George usually sits near a monitor, far removed, so I had to convey my impression ... or my feelings ... about the dialogue across a great space. So I did shout it. 'George! You can type this s***, but you sure can't say it! Move your mouth when you're typing!'"

He clarified that it was meant as a good-natured joke, not the angry shouting fans sometimes characterize it as, but the truth in the story is clear: Lucas is bad at writing dialogue, and he himself would be the first to admit it. "My dialogue is very utilitarian and is designed to move things forward," he told Empire in 1999. "I'm not Shakespeare. It's not designed to be poetic."