Anna Nicole Smith Was Originally Cast In The Role That Made Cameron Diaz A Star

1994 was a big year for cinema, often regarded as one of the best in recent decades, with the likes of "The Shawshank Redemption," "Pulp Fiction," "Forrest Gump," and many other classic films. But, as a teenager, I was all about comedy movies, and my highlight of the year was Jim Carrey seemingly bursting out of nowhere to bring his manic energy and flexible mug to three surprise hits: "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," "The Mask," and "Dumb and Dumber." The middle film of this trio also made Cameron Diaz a star, although hers was a role initially slated for Anna Nicole Smith.

Diaz debuted as Tina Carlyle, the lounge singer and girlfriend of gangster Dorian Tyrell (Peter Greene), who captures the heart of our mild-mannered protagonist, bank teller Stanley Ipkiss (Carrey). He's smitten from the moment she walks into his workplace wearing a figure-hugging red dress and tossing her blonde hair in slow motion, an introduction to rival that of Lana Turner in "The Postman Always Rings Twice" or Barbara Stanwyck in "Double Indemnity." Ipkiss's eyes are virtually popping out on stalks before he even acquires cartoon powers that turn him into an anarchic Looney Tunes superhero.

Carlyle was originally written as a femme fatale, but the filmmakers were so charmed by Diaz's personality that major rewrites were required to change her part from a two-line bad girl part into a more substantial love interest for Carrey. Indeed, "The Mask" might have had a very different tone if Chuck Russell's first choice of Smith hadn't fallen through, yet she had eyes on a similar part in a different movie.