James Gunn Quietly Featured Two Guardians Of The Galaxy Stars In The Suicide Squad

One of the coolest things a director can do is form a group of frequent collaborators they bring back time and time again for new projects. More than, say, Spike Lee casting Denzel Washington in a handful of his joints from the last 30 years (though they're still one of the best actor-director collaborations ever), a stable of recurring actors can give a filmmaker's output a sort of community theater vibe. That's to say, their work features a core group of people dressing up in different costumes and appearing on various sets, over and over again. Think of Mike Flanagan and his troupe or, going much further back, when Orson Welles would cast his Mercury Theater players in his movies.

James Gunn has become one of those directors, casting many of the same actors in all of his projects. He already had some staples early on in his career, namely Michael Rooker, his brother Sean Gunn, and Nathan Fillion, who've shown up in virtually everything Gunn has directed (and even stuff he's written only, like "The Belko Experiment"). Since making the "Guardians of the Galaxy films," however, Gunn has added even more actors to add to his repertoire. We can see this in his first DC Comics movie, "The Suicide Squad," as Gunn couldn't resist bringing some of his "Guardians" along for the ride.

In addition to Sean Gunn, who plays both Kraglin in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies and portrays two characters in "The Suicide Squad" (Calendar Man and Weasel), Pom Klementieff (Mantis from the "Guardians" films) plays a dancer in a nightclub that the titular Squad visits. Even Sylvester Stallone, who popped up as Starhawk in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "Vol. 3," provides the voice for King Shark in "The Suicide Squad."