How Star Trek: DS9 Bosses Tried To Trip One Star Up During Their Audition

"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" is unique in the "Star Trek" canon for many reasons, not least of which was the size of its ensemble. In 1966, only three of the original show's actors were credited as leads (William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, and DeForest Kelley). In 1987, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" had a pretty healthy seven-person troupe, all of them sharing top billing. While "Deep Space Nine" only had eight of its actors listed above the line, the show was so ambitious and expansive that it ended up with over two dozen lead characters.

Case in point was Nog (the late Aron Eisenberg). Nog, a Ferengi, was introduced in the "Deep Space Nine" pilot as the irascible, trouble-making nephew of Quark (Armin Shimerman), a bar-owner and legit criminal. Nog would eventually become best friends with Jake (Cirroc Lofton), the son of the space station's commanding officer, Ben Sisko (Avery Brooks). Over the course of the series, Nog would grow up, become the first Ferengi to become a Starfleet officer, lose a limb in combat (!), and learn important lessons about trauma from a holographic 1960s lounge singer.

In a 2018 oral history for Syfy, Eisenberg talked about the first time he auditioned to play Nog, and how he was unexpectedly jumped in by Ron Surma, the show's casting director. Eisenberg, you see, knew very little about "Star Trek" when he was made aware of the role, so he didn't yet know what a Ferengi was, how they behaved, or the role they played in the larger "Star Trek" universe. Eisenberg was given some homework before the audition by Surma, and the actor revealed that he was glad he did it. But Surma sprung a trick question on him by asking him what species he was playing.