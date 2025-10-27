Eddie Murphy's 2011 Thieving Thanksgiving Movie Is Streaming On Netflix
If you're in the mood for a good heist movie this Thanksgiving, you might well be considering an "Ocean's Eleven" or "The Asphalt Jungle" rewatch. But neither of those classics have a Thanksgiving theme, and neither star Eddie Murphy. To meet that very specific criteria, you'll need to turn your attention to 2011's "Tower Heist," which might not belong on a list of the greatest heist movies ever made, but it's a lot of fun, boasts a pretty impressive cast, and is available on Netflix right now.
The heist comedy comes courtesy of director turned persona non grata Brett Ratner, whose "Rush Hour" movies are a good reference point for the lighthearted antics found in this 2011 effort. Like those Jackie Chan/Chris Tucker-led action comedies, "Tower Heist" also features a comedic duo in Murphy and his co-star Ben Stiller, who together plot to steal a fortune from a wealthy businessman whose dodgy dealings have cost his building staff their pensions. But they're also bolstered by a great cast that features Casey Affleck, Matthew Broderick, Michael Peña, Alan Alda, Judd Hirsch, Téa Leoni, and Gabourey Sidibe.
Was the movie a huge hit? Not really. Did the critics love it? Some did! But Netflix is nothing if not a place to reappraise Hollywood's forgotten projects buried by the waves of "content" that continue to crash with alarming regularity. "Tower Heist" definitely fits that bill. It features some great comedic talent and bonafide Hollywood legends in a movie that should provide some ideal lighthearted entertainment ahead of Turkey Day 2025.
What is Tower Heist about?
"Tower Heist" might not have made off with a huge fortune back in 2011, but it's arguably an underrated heist movie, at least in comparison to some of Netflix's modern heist thrillers, which have dominated the charts while earning abysmally low scores on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also sees Eddie Murphy doing what he does best: being a funny dude. After years of family-friendly fare and voicing a CGI donkey, Murphy returned in "Tower Heist" to remind everyone why he was regarded so highly as a comedic actor, and his performance was a clear highlight.
In "Tower Heist," he's joined by Ben Stiller as Josh Kovaks, the manager of a swanky New York high-rise inhabited by Wall Street billionaire Arthur Shaw (Alan Alda). After Shaw is accused of masterminding a Ponzi scheme, Kovaks and his staff realize they could lose their pensions and confront the compromised billionaire, only to be fired. In an attempt to get even and secure their pensions, Kovaks, concierge Charlie Gibbs (Casey Affleck), former tower resident Mr. Fitzhugh (Matthew Broderick), elevator operator Enrique Dev'reaux (Michael Peña), and maid Odessa Montero (Gabourey Sidibe) turn to petty crook Darnell "Slide" Davis (Murphy), who helps the crew prepare a heist. The plan: break into Shaw's home during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and steal his $20 million reserve. As you might imagine, things don't go entirely to plan, but it's fun to watch the cast play off each other, even if the light social commentary is barely even superficial.
Is Tower Heist worth watching?
When "Tower Heist" debuted in 2011, it made $152.9 million at the box office against a $75 million budget. If you know anything about how the movie box office actually works, you'll know that means it likely didn't make much, if anything, in terms of profit. But it certainly wasn't a disaster by any means. When the movie snuck into theaters, /Film dubbed "Tower Heist" an "almost passable comedy." Many other critics, however, were actually quite impressed with the movie, though nobody was particularly convinced by the film's attempts at commenting on income inequality.
A 67% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes isn't half bad. Writing for the Associated Press, Christy Lemire praised Murphy for embracing "his classic comic mode," highlighting how "it's hard to focus on anyone or anything else" when he's on-screen. "It's as if we've turned back time and erased all those family-friendly duds and lame laughers," she wrote, echoing several other reviewers who were evidently glad to see the Murphy of old return. Bill Goodykoontz of the Arizona Republic, for example, wrote simply, "Man, it's good to see Murphy being funny again," while Empire's Nick De Semlyen dubbed Murphy's performance "a welcome return to form."
J. R. Jones of the Chicago Reader, however, felt differently, writing that "Tower Heist" was "highly recommended if you want to watch an assortment of rich movie stars feel your pain." In a similarly negative 2.5 star review, the late great Roger Ebert wrote, "This isn't a great heist movie for a lot of reasons, beginning with the stupidity of its heist plan and the impossibility of these characters ever being successful at anything more complex than standing in line." If you want to make up your own mind, "Tower Heist" is streaming on Netflix right now.