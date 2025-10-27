Eddie Murphy's 2011 Thieving Thanksgiving Movie Is Streaming On Netflix

If you're in the mood for a good heist movie this Thanksgiving, you might well be considering an "Ocean's Eleven" or "The Asphalt Jungle" rewatch. But neither of those classics have a Thanksgiving theme, and neither star Eddie Murphy. To meet that very specific criteria, you'll need to turn your attention to 2011's "Tower Heist," which might not belong on a list of the greatest heist movies ever made, but it's a lot of fun, boasts a pretty impressive cast, and is available on Netflix right now.

The heist comedy comes courtesy of director turned persona non grata Brett Ratner, whose "Rush Hour" movies are a good reference point for the lighthearted antics found in this 2011 effort. Like those Jackie Chan/Chris Tucker-led action comedies, "Tower Heist" also features a comedic duo in Murphy and his co-star Ben Stiller, who together plot to steal a fortune from a wealthy businessman whose dodgy dealings have cost his building staff their pensions. But they're also bolstered by a great cast that features Casey Affleck, Matthew Broderick, Michael Peña, Alan Alda, Judd Hirsch, Téa Leoni, and Gabourey Sidibe.

Was the movie a huge hit? Not really. Did the critics love it? Some did! But Netflix is nothing if not a place to reappraise Hollywood's forgotten projects buried by the waves of "content" that continue to crash with alarming regularity. "Tower Heist" definitely fits that bill. It features some great comedic talent and bonafide Hollywood legends in a movie that should provide some ideal lighthearted entertainment ahead of Turkey Day 2025.