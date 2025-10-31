It's 2025 And I Just Watched 1978's Halloween For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

It's hard to go in spoiler-free to 1978's "Halloween" in 2025. Even as someone whose horror movies tendencies only really pick up in October, I was well aware of some big beats heading in. Michael Myers (Nick Castle) is a voiceless, murderous avatar of evil. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) survives. John Carpenter's theme song absolutely, categorically bumps. And yet, I was entirely unprepared for exactly what I would find when I finally watched "Halloween" for the first time.

For context, I love Carpenter's work — "The Thing" and "Escape from New York" in particular, but also "They Live," "Big Trouble in Little China," and his criminally underrated "Lost Themes" synthwave albums of the last decade. As someone who's always preferred the sci-fi side of horror to more traditional slashers or paranormal scares, the "Halloween" movies just never fell directly onto my list. Going in, I was excited, expecting something akin to the Carpenter films of the '80s.

Oh, what a difference a few years, millions of dollars, and a massive indie hit can make. Right from the jump, "Halloween" makes it extremely clear what kind of film it is: the kind crafted with passion and a lot of fantastic aesthetics, but for hardly any money at all. Its $325,000 budget shows from start to finish, delivering equal parts charm, character, and camp. These characters are barely characters (forgive me, it's true), and the plot is barely a plot, and yet, I thoroughly enjoyed the movies, though perhaps in a different way than audiences of the time.