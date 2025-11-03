Star Trek: The Motion Picture's First Directorial Choice Went On To Helm Another Sci-Fi Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" was still in development back in the mid-1970s, it was kind of a story free-for-all. Several venerable authors were working on several story ideas, and scripts were being banged out by the likes of Ralph Ellison, Ray Bradbury, Robert Silverberg, and "Star Trek" regular John D.F. Black. "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry was also in the mix, and he was, in about 1976, working on a story with the young aspiring writer/producer John Povill. The pair came up with a fun parallel universe tale, but the idea was, however, not considered "epic" enough by Paramount. Development continued for a few more years.

Eventually, Povill began looking for directors as well, and he didn't want to start small. Povill suggested that Francis Ford Coppola might direct, or perhaps one of those hit-making young upstarts, George Lucas or Steven Spielberg. What an odd world we would live in if George Lucas had made "Star Trek: The Motion Picture." He also suggested Robert Wise, the director of "The Sound of Music" and "The Day the Earth Stood Still," although all of the above directors turned the project down. The budget was too low, some reportedly said. This was all covered in the 1980 sourcebook "The Making of Star Trek: The Motion Picture" by Roddenberry and Susan Sackett.

That book also backed up a story first printed in a 1979 New York Times article explaining that Philip Kaufman originally signed on to direct "Motion Picture." At the time, Kaufman was known for directing the thriller "The White Dawn" and for writing the Clint Eastwood film "The Outlaw Josey Wales." Kaufman, totally comfortable with sci-fi, ended up leaving the project and went on to direct the noted 1978 remake of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers."