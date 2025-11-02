Why Ethan Hawke Ended Up Loving A Major Role He Used To Resent

When Ben Stiller's "Reality Bites" hit theaters in February of 1994, the entirety of Generation X was informed, over and over, that this was the definitive comedy about our slacker lives. Sight unseen, I bought it. Winona Ryder was our Gen X queen thanks to her performances in such instant classics as "Beetlejuice," "Heathers," and "Bram Stoker's Dracula," while Ethan Hawke had become a hero to our angsty cohort after leading a classroom revolution at the end of "Dead Poets Society."

The film, which depicts the struggles of four college friends as they embark on their post-graduation lives, marked Stiller's feature directing debut, which was also exciting. His "The Ben Stiller Show" was one of the sharpest sketch comedy shows of the early 1990s, and he'd brought over some of its cast members (notably Janeane Garofalo and Andy Dick) to appear in the film. Before the film's release, some of us hoped Stiller would skewer our generation's affected ennui. We were moody little jerks for no good reason. Give us the hell we richly deserve. Stiller didn't go there because Helen Childress' screenplay was an ensemble dramedy in the James L. Brooks mold. Every single character is flawed in relatable ways — except, maybe, for Hawke's Troy.

I've always felt ambivalent about "Reality Bites" because I absolutely loathe Troy. He's a pretentious, selfish, browbeating bully, and I don't believe he redeems himself to the degree where he is worthy of Lelaina's love. Ryder's character makes her own dubious decisions (her romance with Stiller's TV producer Michael leads her to the brink of selling out), but Troy represents a type of slacker dude that was the bane of my existence in the '90s. Interestingly, Hawke didn't like Troy either, but eventually made his peace with the character.