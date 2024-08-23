Winona Ryder's Best Movie, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Ranking a certain actor of director's work by their Rotten Tomatoes scores often throws up some surprises. For instance, Sean Connery's finest film, according to the site, is "Darby O'Gill and the Little People," and Hugh Jackman's actual best performance in 2013's "Prisoners" is ranked eighth on his Rotten Tomatoes page. Oh, and Tim Burton's highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes isn't even a movie he directed. In other words, the ubiquitous Tomatometer is not always the most accurate guide, especially when it comes to comparing an individual's RT scores in a straightforward ranking.

Sometimes, though, taking a look at an actor's filmography on the review aggregator can highlight some of their lesser known roles — roles which are actually worthy of being at the top of the RT rankings. Take frequent Burton collaborator Winona Ryder, for example, who first worked with the director on 1988's "Beetlejuice," in which she played the role of Lydia Deetz. It's arguably one of her most recognizable roles — at least for the generations who weren't introduced to Ryder via "Stranger Things" — and helped establish the actor as a goth girl icon early in her career.

But around the same time that "Beetlejuice" debuted, Ryder also starred in another dark comedy that, though not as popular as Burton's film, similarly established Ryder's ability to go darker a little too well. It's this cult classic that's currently sitting at the top of the actor's RT rankings.