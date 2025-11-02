This Forgotten Steven Spielberg Movie Has A Surprising Indiana Jones Connection

During the climax of "Raiders," Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) surreptitiously hitches a ride on a German submarine as it heads to the Nazi's hidden base in the middle of the Mediterranean, where the goons plan to open the Ark of the Covenant. In order to visually depict the journey without needing to shoot an actual full-scale submarine near an island in the ocean, the effects crew at Industrial Light + Magic simply borrowed a leftover prop from "1941." What had been, in that film, an Imperial Japanese Navy submarine became the German sub. As an extra detail, the ILM artists even placed a tiny figure of Jones on the top of the submarine.

In order to get the shot of the sub headed toward an abandoned island, the folks at ILM made use of both real photography and an ages-old optical trick. According to a 2020 article on the "Indiana Jones" trilogy at Lucasfilm: "The model was floated through San Francisco Bay towards one of the two Marin Islands just off the shoreline from ILM's then-headquarters in San Rafael. The real-world island was later replaced with a matte painting."

When "1941" was released just a few years before the filming of "Raiders," the model work was largely the most consistently praised element of the movie, and is still considered a landmark achievement to this day. Just goes to show that Spielberg and the ILM crew were not ones to let great work go to waste!