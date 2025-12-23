One Of James Gunn's Big Earth X Peacemaker Hints Was A Total Accident

To its credit, "Peacemaker" season 2 manages to set up huge things for the future of the DC Universe while also telling a compelling story about Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker (John Cena). Arguably the biggest development of the season is its use of the multiverse, which immediately stands out amongst other multiverse movies and shows since it actually depicts the alternate reality it explores as being different and not just an excuse to indulge in cameos and fan service. Season 2's reveal that Chris' "perfect" world is actually the horrific Earth X — a place where the Nazis won WWII — is equally huge since it forces Chris to realize he cannot simply escape his problems by fleeing to another dimension. (That and he should really pay more attention to his surroundings in case there's, for example, a giant Adolf Hitler mural on the wall.)

Not that "Peacemaker" creator and DC Studios head honcho James Gunn didn't leave clues for fans to pick up. In the opening credits sequence for season 2, the very first dance move Chris makes evokes the swastika. There's also the obvious lack of any people of color in this alternate Earth, the ashtray at the alternate Smith house literally being a swastika, and the way characters pronounce "Blüdhaven" in a German accent. Moreover, fans also noted that Earth-X's Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) is weirded out by Chris asking "What's happening?" (a phrase popularized in 1970s Black culture).

Except, that wasn't really a hint, at least not according to Steve Agee. As the actor, who plays John Economos in "Peacemaker," explained to Inverse, he himself asked Gunn whether that was intentional: