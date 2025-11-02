Star Trek: Wrath Of Khan's Director Had A Simple Trick For Dealing With William Shatner's Ego

When Nicholas Meyer was brought on to direct "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," he brought to the franchise a necessary degree of irreverence. He'd never seen an episode of the series, but immediately saw potential in playing the conflict between the Captain James T. Kirk-helmed USS Enterprise and the Khan Noonien Singh-commandeered USS Reliant as a grand Naval battle. Imbuing Gene Roddenberry's creation with the seafaring spirit of a classic swashbuckler yarn like "Captain Blood" or "The Crimson Pirate" proved to be a masterstroke series — and, evidently, easier to pull off than getting a decent performance out of Shatner.

To be fair, William Shatner is not a terrible actor. He impressed his peers during his time at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Ontario, Canada (one of those being Christopher Plummer), and was excellent in Roger Corman's racially charged 1962 drama "The Intruder." But once he became a television star via "Star Trek," he became a rigid, predictable performer. His histrionics felt studied and played as camp. Kirk was a fascinating character, primarily due to his raging ego and considerable (if pissy) intellect, but that shtick needed shading.

Basically, Meyer needed to find out if Shatner had a second note when he was playing Kirk. He did. Getting him there, however, required driving him into intense boredom.