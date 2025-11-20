Is The Black Phone Based On A True Story?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 2021, Ethan Hawke made a strong case for joining the ranks of modern monsters when he took on the role of The Grabber in Scott Derrickson's "The Black Phone." Daring to try and take a slice out of Freddy Krueger's rulebook, Hawke did an exceptional job as the masked murderer that even the afterlife couldn't contain, as shown in "Black Phone 2" (read our review here). But setting aside the supernatural elements of these two beloved movies, what was the inspiration behind "The Black Phone" movies?

As is often the case with many horror films, some of cinema's scariest villains have been inspired by real-life living nightmares that struck fear into the hearts of society. Just recently, for example, the Netflix series "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" highlighted that the titular killer was the inspiration behind films like "Psycho" as well as "The Silence of the Lambs." Some of "Black Phone's" darkest elements were no different, sparked from real-life events. But just how much fact can be found among the fiction? Well, for that, we need to first break down what the story is all about, and the writer responsible for bringing the grinning child-killer known as The Grabber to life. Please hold while we redirect your call.