Black Phone 2 And Final Destination Bloodlines Share An Unlikely Connection
Warning! This article discusses plot points for "Black Phone 2" and "Final Destination Bloodlines."
While the classification of "scream queen" has been hotly debated among the performers often associated with the label, it doesn't change the reality that horror fans love when actors choose to continue appearing in genre titles. Whether it's out of loyalty, creative curiosity, or just a knack for choosing great projects, actors who consistently show up in horror build a kind of trust with audiences.
In our current era, folks like Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Kyle Gallner, Jenna Ortega, Dan Stevens, Sophie Thatcher, Maika Monroe, Melissa Barrera, David Dastmalchian, Jasmin Savoy-Brown, Jessica Rothe, Mason Gooding, Olivia Holt, Mia Goth, Amber Midthunder, Daniel Kaluuya, Rohan Campbell, and the McGraw Sisters are just a snapshot of the current generation of prolific horror performers that audiences will gladly show up to support — performers who can draw viewers in on name recognition alone
Fortunately, the doors of the metaphorical Horror Inn are always open to new blood, and one actor who has certainly arrived is Anna Lore, who this year found herself at the center of two box office-topping horror films. After spending the summer facing off with death (and tragically losing to a garbage truck) in the grisly "Final Destination Bloodlines" and then battling The Grabber in "Black Phone 2," Lore has quickly carved out a place for herself as one of the genre's most promising stars on the rise. But while her recent successes may seem sudden, Lore is no stranger to the screen, and she's been acting professionally for over a decade. Still, if there's one consistency in her filmography, it's that she's returned to the horror genre time and again, building a foundation of eerie, emotionally charged performances that feel right at home in this space.
Why Anna Lore answered the Black Phone
"It's a dream come true to be in any movie that gets a wide release in theaters; it's completely unbelievable to be in two in one year," Anna Lore tells me, reflecting on her back-to-back #1 box office hits. "I still don't believe it." While not a lifelong horror devotee, Lore keeps returning to the genre because the material is consistently so strong. In fact, she was initially drawn to "Black Phone 2" as a fan of Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill's work. "I think they make stuff that's very attractive to actors — interesting, complex characters, great scenes," she says, adding:
"Scott is one of the most experienced directors I've worked with, and I really appreciated his expertise. He's very clear about what he wants, but he lets his actors make their contributions. He doesn't get in there and micromanage. It was a very creative, collaborative experience."
Derrickson has noted that Lore was in his mind while writing her character, even though he avoids tailoring scripts to specific actors. Her role as Hope Adler/Blake in "Black Phone 2" (read our glowing review here) provides the crucial emotional center to the story, as her children Finney (Mason Thames) and Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) grapple with their grief of losing their mother and the butterfly effect of her passing, while recognizing that her legacy lives within them. She not only shares a believable resemblance with McGraw but also convincingly plays Hope as both a teenager and a mother of two. "I felt like I had a chance to connect with and affect people with the role of Hope, and I loved playing her because of that," Lore says. The film's most tear-jerking moment simply wouldn't land without her warm, compassionate, and committed performance.
Anna Lore had fun facing death in Final Destination Bloodlines
When comparing "Black Phone 2" and "Final Destination Bloodlines," the contrast couldn't be starker. "'Final Destination' was some of the best times I've ever had on set, and I miss that cast and those directors basically every day," Lore says. "But the heartbreaking work is rewarding." The "Final Destination" franchise is famously silly, with half the reason to watch being the wild, creative ways death strikes. As Julia Campbell, Lore flipped expectations of the typical "plucky blonde cousin" role. "As an actor, I seek out variety," Lore tells me. "I love a chance to do something completely different or new, and I love a challenge."
Often a trope reserved for mean girls, Lore's take was laugh-out-loud funny and warmly empathetic — a trusted older cousin for Charlie Reyes (Teo Briones). That emotional connection made her brutal death in a garbage truck compactor all the more heartbreaking. For the first time in years, a "Final Destination" movie had characters audiences genuinely cared about, including Julia.
2025 was a massive year for Lore, but her past roles are equally impressive. DC fans may recognize her as Stephanie Brown on "Gotham Knights" and Penny Farthing on "Doom Patrol." But her horror roots trace back to 2014's webseries "Frankenstein, MD," where she played Victoria Frankenstein. She also starred in "My Valentine" for Blumhouse and Hulu's "Into the Dark" and led the cast of Blumhouse's "They/Them" in 2022. As for what's next? Lore's game for anything. "I find that you just come across a role and it clicks, so who knows what will be next," she says. I've got my fingers crossed that someone builds a horror franchise around her.
"Final Destination Bloodlines" is streaming on HBO Max, while "Black Phone 2" is playing in theaters.