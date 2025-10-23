Black Phone 2 And Final Destination Bloodlines Share An Unlikely Connection

Warning! This article discusses plot points for "Black Phone 2" and "Final Destination Bloodlines."

While the classification of "scream queen" has been hotly debated among the performers often associated with the label, it doesn't change the reality that horror fans love when actors choose to continue appearing in genre titles. Whether it's out of loyalty, creative curiosity, or just a knack for choosing great projects, actors who consistently show up in horror build a kind of trust with audiences.

In our current era, folks like Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Kyle Gallner, Jenna Ortega, Dan Stevens, Sophie Thatcher, Maika Monroe, Melissa Barrera, David Dastmalchian, Jasmin Savoy-Brown, Jessica Rothe, Mason Gooding, Olivia Holt, Mia Goth, Amber Midthunder, Daniel Kaluuya, Rohan Campbell, and the McGraw Sisters are just a snapshot of the current generation of prolific horror performers that audiences will gladly show up to support — performers who can draw viewers in on name recognition alone

Fortunately, the doors of the metaphorical Horror Inn are always open to new blood, and one actor who has certainly arrived is Anna Lore, who this year found herself at the center of two box office-topping horror films. After spending the summer facing off with death (and tragically losing to a garbage truck) in the grisly "Final Destination Bloodlines" and then battling The Grabber in "Black Phone 2," Lore has quickly carved out a place for herself as one of the genre's most promising stars on the rise. But while her recent successes may seem sudden, Lore is no stranger to the screen, and she's been acting professionally for over a decade. Still, if there's one consistency in her filmography, it's that she's returned to the horror genre time and again, building a foundation of eerie, emotionally charged performances that feel right at home in this space.