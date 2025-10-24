Liam Neeson And Patrick Swayze Crossed Paths In This Forgotten '80s Crime Thriller

In John Irvin's 1989 thriller "Next of Kin," Patrick Swayze and Liam Neeson play Truman and Briar Gates, two brothers who followed very different paths. Director John Irvin is well-known to a certain generation of film-goers, having directed memorable hits like "Ghost Story," "Raw Deal," and "Hamburger Hill" in the 1980s, and "Robin Hood," "Freefall," and "A Month By the Lake" in the 1990s. Most recently, Irvin directed the biopic "Mandela's Gun" in 2016. His career is lengthy and prestigious.

"Next of Kin" was a notable actioner in that it might have been elevator-pitched as "mobsters vs. hillbillies." Swayze plays Truman Gates, a man raised in the wilds of Appalachia with his hillbilly family, but who moved to Chicago to become a high-powered police detective. By the time the film starts, Truman is a city mouse through and through, engaged to the urbane Jessie (Helen Hunt), pregnant with their first child.

The plot of the movie is one of simple blood revenge. Truman's younger brother, Gerald (Bill Paxton), falls on hard times when the family coal mine closes, and Truman invites him to stay in Chicago and take a job as a truck driver. On his first day, however, Gerald's truck is hijacked by the Chicago mob, and Gerald is murdered by Joey Rosellini (Adam Baldwin). Truman's older brother, Briar (Neeson), hears of Gerald's murder and comes to Chicago in full hillbilly regalia, hoping to track down and murder Joey Rosellini. Truman knows he can't dissuade the hot-headed Briar, so he has to race against time to solve Gerald's murder and arrest the perpetrator before Briar kills half of the gangsters in the city.

It's pretty awesome.