The Sequel To A Groundbreaking '70s Sitcom Is Available To Stream For Free

Most people remember "All in the Family," the hit 1970s sitcom starring Carroll O'Connor as Archie Bunker, the prejudiced but ultimately loving patriarch of the Bunker family. Fewer people, however, remember the show's sequel/spin-off series, "Archie Bunker's Place," which premiered five months after "All in the Family" aired its series finale.

Well, today you can catch up on that oft-neglected spin-off/sequel, because it's available for free on the streaming services Tubi and Roku. As long as you can put up with commercial breaks like viewers in the '80s had to endure, "Archie Bunker's Place" is still worth the watch.

You can tell the show was better than most simply by how long it lasted. Its entire first three seasons performed strongly in the ratings, and even its fourth and final season still ranked 22nd in its time slot, which was better than where the still-beloved touchstone series "M*A*S*H" ranked for most of its first season. When the news of "Archie Bunker's Place" being canceled broke in May 1983, the nation's TV critics and reporters offered the show a solemn farewell.

"After 12.5 years, ardent Archie fans will have to do without his loudmouth and bigoted remarks," remarked Debbie Clark in the Journal-Press. "Never again will we hear the man who coined for all America that famous word, 'Meathead.' Unless, of course, you liked Archie enough to watch the re-runs."