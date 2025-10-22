New Mutants Director Found His Marvel Movie Experience Was 'Traumatic' And 'Unfulfilling'

What makes "The New Mutants" so frustrating is that it's a classic case of too many cooks in the kitchen, to the point where no one even knows what recipe they're working from anymore. The finished film always feels like it's holding back a more thoughtful exploration of queer youth, abuse, and self actualization. It's hard to put the blame entirely on Boone since his young adult horror movie was at the mercy of the elements, and it pretty much soured him on working within the realm of cinematic superheroes entirely:

"We didn't really get to make the movie we wanted to make. We made half the movie we wanted to make. And the release was so compromised by the pandemic. [...] I'd rather just never do it again, just to be honest."

"A Nightmare on Elm Street" but with mutants from the "X-Men" universe should have been an easy slam dunk. The horror-adjacent "New Mutants" trailer presented a dark new spin on the Marvel franchise. But with every new release date delay came another development that called the entire project into question. "The New Mutants" was retrofitted from an '80s set follow-up to "X-Men: Apocalypse" (arguably the worse movie of the two), got mixed up in a kerfuffle about its inclusion into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and was at the behest of reshoots that never took place. At a certain point, it became a joke as to whether the film would even see the light of day. The whole "New Mutants" experience didn't totally kill Boone's creative drive, however, as he's bouncing back this weekend with the non-compromised film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's "Regretting You."

"The New Mutants" is currently streaming on Disney+.