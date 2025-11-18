Why NBC's Heroes Was Sued Over A Bloody Garbage Disposal Scene

"Heroes" and its brief pop cultural juggernaut of a first season was a harbinger of how obsessed we'd all become with superheroes over the next two decades — even if the show itself was too self-conscious for capes and secret identities.

Though "Heroes" still has some defenders, it's generally agreed that the show went off the tracks with its second season. (The 2007 writers strike didn't help.) Not everyone loved the first season, though, including the folks at Emerson Electric, who sued NBC — which aired "Heroes" throughout its run — over a scene in its pilot episode, "Genesis," involving one of their products.

One of the primary characters in the "Heroes" ensemble is Claire Bennet (Hayden Panettiere, though a young Emma Stone auditioned for the role). A high school cheerleader from Odessa, Texas, Claire possesses the power of rapid healing, a la the X-Men's Wolverine. In "Genesis," she's introduced jumping about two to three stories off of an abandoned industrial tower. For a normal person, that fall would probably break some of your bones, but Claire gets back up and walks it off, as filmed by her friend Zach (Thomas Dekker).

Later in "Genesis," Claire tests how far her powers go with much nastier results. While washing some dishes, Claire accidentally drops a ring down her family's kitchen sink drain while the garbage disposal is running. She instinctively reaches her hand into the drain, without bothering to turn the disposal off first. She retrieves the ring and mangles her hand, but by the time her mom (Ashley Crow) turns back to her, Claire's hand has healed.

Emerson, the manufacturer of the InSinkErator disposal featured in this scene (with the brand label barely visible), filed a lawsuit against NBC in early October 2006, mere days after "Genesis" premiered on September 25.