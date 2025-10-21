This Old-School Saturday Morning Live-Action Horror Comedy Series Is Streaming For Free

The premise of the 1976 sitcom "Monster Squad" is pretty wild. Fred Grandy from "The Love Boat" (and, later, a United States Representative) stars as Walt, a guileless yet ambitious criminology student who, in his spare time, has constructed a sophisticated crime computer in the basement of a local wax museum. The basement is where the museum keeps wax sculptures of famous movie monsters like Frankenstein's Creature, Dracula, and the Wolf Man. Something about the mysterious sonic oscillators in the computer, however, brings the wax figures to life. The monsters also mysteriously remember their past lives as living monsters and immediately feel guilty about all their murders and misdeeds.

To atone, the monsters decide to become a cadre of crimefighting superheroes, using Walt's criminology computer to track down bad guys. Walt, in turn, sends the monsters on missions, which usually involve tussling with a supervillain of the week. Frankenstein's Creature, called Frank N. Stein, is played by professional wrestler Mike Lane, with Dracula being portrayed by Henry Polic II from "Webster" and the Wolf Man, named Bruce, being brought to life by prolific character actor Buck Kartalian. The villains are cartoons straight out of the 1960s "Batman" TV show, and each one has a pair of impish, sniveling sidekicks. For instance, Ultra Witch (Julie Newmar) commits crimes with Toil and Trouble (Richard Bakalyan and Joe E. Tata), the Astrologer (Jonathan Harris) breaks the law with Castor and Pollux (Sandy McPeak and James Gammon), No Face (Sid Haig) works alongside Pillage and Plunder (Timothy Scott and David Proval), and so on.

To clarify things up front: No, the 1976 TV series "Monster Squad" has nothing to do with Fred Dekker's 1987 feature film "The Monster Squad." The former is also currently streaming for free on Tubi, Philo, and the Roku Channel.