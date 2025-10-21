Tim Burton's Breakout Short Is The Perfect Horror Movie To Stream This Halloween

You know you've made it into the cultural zeitgeist when audiences can immediately clock that something came from you, as is the case with Tim Burton. The macabre filmmaker has built a career out of telling dark fantasy stories about outcasts, weirdos, and monsters that have become fixtures of their generation. But before the likes of "Beetlejuice," "Edward Scissorhands," and "Ed Wood," Burton got his start making short films that eventually caught the attention of Disney. It shouldn't come as a surprise that his first project for the Mouse House was the semi-autobiographical "Vincent," a six-minute stop-motion poem narrated by the Vincent Price about a young boy who gets lost in his abstract imagination.

While Burton would eventually go to direct feature films like the live-action remakes of "Alice in Wonderland" and "Dumbo" for the studio further down the line, he once made a 30-minute short film that was considered so grim that it led to him being booted from the company. It's no wonder he has a fraught relationship with Disney. That short is 1984's "Frankenweenie," and it's the perfect Halloween treat to stream on Disney+.

Co-written by Burton and Leonard Ripps, "Frankenweenie" transforms Mary Shelley's iconic sci-fi/horror novel "Frankenstein" into a strange coming-of-age tale. The short's protagonist, young Victor Frankenstein (Barret Oliver), loves to make home movie homages to B-movie creature features, with his Bull Terrier named Sparky playing the monster. An unfortunate car accident, however, leads to Sparky's death. So, after learning about reviving the central nervous system of dead things in his science class, Victor proceeds to resurrect his best pal by way of a lightning storm that would make James Whale proud. Before long, though, Sparky's presence causes trouble in their neighborhood.