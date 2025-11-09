Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein Is The Perfect Companion To The Most Underrated Tim Burton Movie

Guillermo del Toro's new film adaptation of "Frankenstein" takes a similar approach to the Monster as Kenneth Branagh did in his 1994 film "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein." In both films, Dr. Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac in del Toro's film, Branagh in Branagh's) is presented as an ambitious agent of chaos, a thoughtless character who doesn't consider the moral ramifications of reanimating a stitched-together corpse. Isaac's Frankenstein, however, is presented as heartless and abusive, while Branagh is more zestily oblivious. Both of them, however, are filmed with swirling camera movements and fast editing. Frankenstein is a creature of dizzying movement.

The Monster, in contrast, is a gentle creature, a child without experience. In both the 1994 and the 2025 films, the camera stops moving when it looks at the monster. There is no music underneath it. The Monster walks through the woods, communing with animals and staring longingly (from a distance) into the home of a happy, warm, woods-dwelling family. Frankenstein is dizzying and violent. The Monster itself learns that there is gentleness in the world.

Del Toro, however, cast the tall and handsome Jacob Elordi as his Monster. Despite his scarred face and stitched-up body, del Toro's Monster is a magazine-ready pretty-boy. He is not full of hidden rage, but an approachably poetic, college-level goth angst. This Monster has long, dark locks barely hiding his deep, soulful eyes. He quotes Percy Shelley and reads John Milton. He is, in presentation, a sullen outsider who longs for love; the type of Monster that will inspire many young women to whisper quietly to themselves, "I can fix him."

And when it comes to sullen, poetic ... and dead ... outsiders who openly long for love, the Monster has a soul sister in Emily (Helena Bonham Carter), the title character from Tim Burton's "Corpse Bride."