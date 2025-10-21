Why Machine Gun Kelly Refused To Audition For Ryan Coogler's Sinners
How does one begin to describe Machine Gun Kelly? The man who could once be found digging graves and hurling abrasive bars at Marshall Mathers is now a pop punk guy — or is that country star? In fact, isn't he an interpreter of beloved alt-rock ballads? Well, he's all those things apparently, and he almost added yet another string to his bow when he had the chance to audition for Ryan Coogler's bloody vampire masterclass and breakout horror hit "Sinners." Unfortunately, it seems the pop star, whose real name is Colson Baker, wasn't all that comfortable using the racial slurs in the film's script.
Speaking on the "The Pat McAfee Show" (via Variety), MGK revealed that he was offered an audition for the part of a vampire in "Sinners" before explaining why he turned down the offer. "I was supposed to be in that," he noted. "The vampire, they had me set up to do the audition — it's the one that's in the house, so he's the second vampire, the one that the guy comes and eats the family. In the audition, he has to say the 'n-word,' and I wouldn't do it."
Kelly seems to be referring to the character of Bert, a member of the Ku Klux Klan and nephew to local Klan leader Hogwood (David Maldonado). Peter Dreimanis was ultimately cast as Bert, who's turned into a vampire by Jack O'Connell's Remmick early in the movie before joining Remmick's assault on the Smokestack twins' (Michael B. Jordan) juke joint. Casting MGK in this role would have been an inspired choice, given the film's commentary on mass culture's appropriation of Black subcultures. Alas it wasn't to be, and it seems Coogler was okay with that.
Ryan Coogler understands why MGK turned down Sinners
Machine Gun Kelly feeling uncomfortable about saying the "n-word" is fair enough, even if it's in an audition. But you've gotta think the guy was at least somewhat cognizant of the "Sinners" subtext when he turned down the part of Bert.
As far as Ryan Coogler is concerned, MGK's decision was perfectly understandable. In a separate interview with Variety, the director seemed very sympathetic to the musician's choice, saying, "That's understandable. I get it. I know he has a Black daughter, and acting is acting, but you have to be comfortable with whatever it is." Indeed, you do. But given MGK's genre-hopping exploits in recent years, you've got to wonder whether the man felt as though he might be calling too much attention to himself by appearing in "Sinners."
Remmick and his band of roving vamps are clear avatars for the figures who have historically appropriated Black culture — a device that's brought to vivid life in "Sinners" via music and a big musical number that's easily the film's greatest scene. If there was ever a modern example of such a thing, you've got to imagine MGK at least being in the conversation, given his embrace and then apparent abandonment of Hip-hop in the last few years (a career trajectory that, sadly, other white musicians have also followed). I think appearing as a symbol of cultural appropriation in "Sinners" might have cut too close to the bone for Mr. Kelly, and I wouldn't be surprised if either he or someone close to him perhaps noticed. Whatever the case, given the success of "Sinners" (which is easily one of the best horror movies of 2025), it's probably for the best that he turned down that audition and kept to his pop punk exploits.