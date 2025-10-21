Apple TV Is Streaming An Underrated Stephen King Miniseries Hardcore Fans Have To Watch

Both the TV show and original book version of Stephen King's "Lisey's Story" have remained under the radar. The novel was published in 2006, firmly after King's supposed golden era was over and shortly before the King Renaissance (starting with "11/22/63" in 2011) took full swing. "Lisey's Story" itself rarely shows up in people's lists of King's best-ever books, which is why it's not too surprising that the TV adaptation rarely receives much praise either.

The Apple TV series "Lisey's Story," starring Julianne Moore as grieving widow Lisey and Clive Owen as her deceased husband Scott, released in June 2021 to mixed reactions. The miniseries has a 53% score among critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 48% among regular viewers.

Lucy Mangan at The Guardian wrote in her review, "Add a relentlessly repetitive narrative structure, and the show is left with precious little space to let dread build, to make the scary things scary and the emotional things moving." In his own review for /Film, Joshua Meyer wrote, "There's enough story here to justify maybe four or six episodes, not eight."

But "Lisey's Story," which is still streaming on Apple TV, is definitely worth a Stephen King fan's time. It's a faithful adaptation of one of King's most personal books, with a script that King himself helped write. "The trailer for LISEY'S STORY drops tomorrow," he wrote on Twitter in May 2021. "I love it, and hope you all do."