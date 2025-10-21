A Perfect Back To The Future Easter Egg Is Hidden On This Auto Parts Website

It's somehow been 40 years since director Robert Zemeckis and his screenwriting partner Bob Gale blew our minds with "Back to the Future," and lots of folks are revisiting and thinking about the classic time travel film right now for its anniversary. Rightly so: The movie has an undeniably great premise, sports one of the most tightly constructed screenplays ever written, features a slew of A+ performances from its stellar ensemble cast, and has one of the best and most memorable scores in a decade full of great movie music. The film burrowed its way into the pop cultural landscape, and never left.

But the movie's reach goes far beyond just inspiring Halloween costumes or influencing every subsequent time travel movie (they're all in conversation with this in one way or another). Even today, four decades after its release, you'll still find a reference to it buried in a place you'd never expect: the website of an auto parts store.

If you visit the O'Reilly Auto Parts website, oreillyauto.com, and search for "121g" (real ones will know that's a shout out to the 1.21 gigawatts of electricity needed to make time travel possible), the result will send you to a page for a flux capacitor that looks just like the one Doc Brown invented the night he slipped and hit his head in 1955. Despite its official-looking product information, which warns customers to "time travel at your own risk" and cites "plutonium" under a section indicating the product's "material compatibility," O'Reilly's flux capacitor model isn't actually for sale. But there's actually a reason behind this fun little easter egg beyond just a corporation having a little fun and showing appreciation for a classic movie.