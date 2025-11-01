Clint Howard Starred In This Cult Classic Horror Film (And It's Getting A Sequel)

Norman Apstein's 1995 straight-to-video horror cheapie "Ice Cream Man" has a marvelously silly premise. "Star Trek" legend Clint Howard — in full maniac (a la) mode — plays Gregory Tudor, a man who was traumatized back in the 1960s when his local ice cream man was gunned down in a drive-by shooting. Gregory grows up to be an ice cream man himself, although he is now wholly psychotic; in his spare time, he cooks up batches of ice cream extrapolated from cockroaches and human meat. Gregory's trauma, you see, was administered by the Wishing Well Sanitorium, which was about as well-run as that sanitorium from "The Ninth Configuration." He was essentially treated by crazed maniacs. Olivia Hussey, Jan-Michael Vincent, David Warner, Sandahl Bergman, and David Naughton all collected paychecks as well.

The plot of "Ice Cream Man" actually centers on a group of local kids who suspect that Gregory is kidnapping and killing their friends. The cops don't believe them, of course, so they band together to take down Gregory themselves. "Ice Cream Man" is classic mid-'90s straight-to-video trash, possessed of an enthused, Troma-like cartoony tone. Because it came from the self-aware 1990s, the film definitely comes packaged with a whiff of irony. It also boasts one of Clint Howard's greater "kook" performances, as well as a rare leading role for the man. It's not especially well-remembered except by Gen-X video store rats like myself.

And "Ice Cream Man 2" may still be in the works. Howard has dreamed of returning to "Ice Cream Man" for decades, something that he was caught reiterating recently. Howard was interviewed on the red carpet for "Terrifier 3" by Dead Meat host James Janisse (as seen on his Instagram account), and he let slip that they're making another "Ice Cream Man."