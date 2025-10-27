The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift Created A Job So Risky It Sounds Made Up

When Justin Lin's "The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift" came out in 2006, it seemed like the series was pretty much over. The first two films in the series starred Vin Diesel and/or Paul Walker, charismatic leads that had developed great fraternal chemistry, leading both films to be giant hits (making $207 million and $236 million, respectively). It seemed, though, that neither actor was available to star in another outing, however, and the attention shifted to an all-new character named Sean, played by Lucas Black. The film also starred pop star Bow Wow and introduced Han (Sung Kang), a character carried over from Lin's 2003 drama "Better Luck Tomorrow." The action of the film was, as the title implies, transposed to Tokyo. It felt like a late-stage "last hurrah" style reboot.

Because Tokyo is such a densely packed city, the street races at the center of the "Fast and Furious" movies were more difficult to arrange. Many of the car races were staged in parking structures, forcing racers to master the art of the controlled skid, also known as drifting. Most of "Tokyo Drift" was filmed in Tokyo, including some of the racing scenes, so director Lin (born in Taiwan, raised in Buena Park, California) had to get to know the lay of the land pretty quickly.

Indeed, Lin came to learn that Tokyo is not an especially filmmaker-friendly city, as it doesn't issue filming permits. He also learned, as he revealed in a 2009 Digital Spy article, that some Japanese productions have a special "assistant" on hand, just in case the cops swing by to shut down any rogue productions shooting on the streets. Unbeknownst to him, Justin Lin had a legitimate "director's decoy" on set, just in case the cops needed to arrest someone.