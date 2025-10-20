Hulu Subscribers Are Obsessed With This New Star-Studded True Crime Miniseries

The first three episodes of "Murdaugh: Death in the Family" dropped on Hulu on October 15, 2025, and audiences are going wild over the miniseries according to FlixPatrol. So what is the show about, and what's the origin story of this new entry to the true crime genre?

Based on the "Murdaugh Murders Podcast" hosted by Liz Farrell and Mandy Matney, which ran from 2021 to 2023, Hulu's "Murdaugh: Death in the Family" is helmed by Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr, the latter of whom is responsible for a ton of true crime documentaries (including "Mommy Dead and Dearest" and Netflix's "Britney vs Spears," just to name a couple). The story itself focuses on the real Murdaugh family who, in 2021, became infamous when South Carolina authorities and its judicial system brought patriarch Alex Murdaugh to trial for allegedly murdering his wife, Maggie, as well as their son Paul. (At the time, Paul had been involved in a boating accident that killed a 19-year-old girl.)

Maggie received a strange call from her husband and, upon arriving home, found Paul's body; she was shot shortly thereafter, and both bodies were ultimately discovered. Alex was convicted of the murders but was also held accountable for a string of non-violent crimes that led up to the murders, including fraud, embezzlement, and theft. The strangest thing about this entire ordeal is that Alex was a high-powered attorney and prominent member of the community, and nobody who knew him saw any of this coming.

Hulu's series boasts a pretty incredible cast, including Jason Clarke as Alex, Patricia Arquette as Maggie, Brittany Snow as podcaster Mandy Matney, and veterans like J. Smith-Cameron, Noah Emmerich, and Jim O'Heir play supporting roles. So what do we need to know about the source material?