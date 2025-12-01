Why James Gunn Was Ready To Quit Movies Before Landing Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy

"Television has taken the place of the art film in a lot of ways," said James Gunn in a semi-recent episode of the Smartless podcast (hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes), to highlight the point he was making to his agents about why he considered quitting the film business entirely over 11 years ago. And he was not wrong. Of course, this happened way before he got hired and hit the jackpot with "Guardians of the Galaxy," but it's easy to see where he was coming from. From the mid-aughts to the early 2010s, the writer-director was primarily making niche stuff in comedy television as well as on the big screen. His quirky directorial feature debut, "Slither," was a box office flop in 2006 (even though it later became a cult film), and his follow-up with the amusingly strange and raw "Super" didn't fare much better either.

He simply wasn't finding his audience (or success) on the silver screen, and thought that a transition to dedicate himself entirely to the small screen (which he was already familiar with) was the right move to make. As he explained: