Kurt Russell Helped Save James Cameron's Titanic From Bombing

The year was 1997, and the movie industry was lining up to bet against James Cameron for the third stupid time in a row.

Cameron is one of the most headstrong filmmakers of all time. He also possesses the annoying attribute of being a genius. This doesn't just go for his filmmaking talents; he's an autodidact who is well-read on a variety of topics. He knows a lot, knows he knows a lot, and knows Hollywood is rife with people who talk like they know a lot but know shockingly little – especially about the industry in which they work. This quality evokes petty resentment from the executives who hold the purse strings to his very expensive movies, so when they get into screaming matches over his budget overruns, they wind up hoping he'll fail because they hate having to stake their own jobs on Cameron's latest, house-breaking gamble.

After surviving the failure of "The Abyss" – still his best movie, but only if you're watching the theatrical cut — to hit commercial grand slams with the insanely pricey duo of "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" and "True Lies," Cameron earned the industry right to strut to the plate and take what was then the most expensive motion picture swing of all time with "Titanic." 20th Century Fox greenlit the film, but as the production hurtled over schedule, the studio hedged its bet by selling off the domestic distribution rights to Paramount.

Whether Fox made one of the worst business decisions in movie history is another story for another time. What mattered in the spring of 1997, when Paramount's marketing department was in charge of selling the movie, was that Cameron was now dealing with two major studios with frigid feet. And that's when Kurt Russell came to the rescue.