One Of The Most Controversial Horror Movies Of All Time Features Demi Moore On Its Poster

Meir Zarchi's 1978 revenge flick "I Spit on Your Grave" is one of the more notorious banned horror movies of its era. The film follows an author named Jennifer Hills (Camille Keaton) as she goes on a writer's retreat at her remote cabin in Connecticut, only for a quintet of creeps to begin stalking her with the direct intent of seizing her and sexually assaulting her. Sadly, their horrid crime is realized early in the film, and Jennifer is brutally abused. One of the men is then ordered by the others to kill Jennifer, but he doesn't want to take her life. The still-living Jennifer comes to and, shortly after, starts plotting a scheme to get revenge on the men who wronged her. Naturally, her revenge plays out in the most extreme, R-rated fashion possible.

"I Spit on Your Grave" was censored all over the world for its explicit sexual violence. It vacillated between an R and an X rating, depending on a few seconds of particularly disturbing footage. The film even became one of the notable "Video Nasties" in England. Critics hated it, with Roger Ebert infamously giving the movie zero stars, calling it "a vile bag of garbage" that left him horrified and depressed.

Even the film's poster was ill-famed. The one-sheet shows a woman (from behind) who's barely covered in ripped, tattered clothing and holding a butcher knife as she treks through the underbrush. The tagline is salacious: "This woman has just cut, chopped, broken, and burned five men beyond recognition, but no jury in America would ever convict her!" Notably, though, the individual on the poster is not Keaton. Rather, it's a young Demi Moore, as the actor revealed in her 2019 autobiography "Inside Out."