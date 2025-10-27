Stargate Universe's David Blue Has A Fascinating Eli Wallace Pitch For Season 3

This post contains spoilers for "Stargate Universe."

Syfy's "Stargate Universe" unfortunately marked the end of the "Stargate" franchise, but this two-season series exhibited real potential before getting prematurely axed. Season 2 ends with a really bleak cliffhanger (which is being continued in an ongoing comic book series, but they're not considered canon), where the central space crew decides to initiate a three-year-long void jump, leaving only Eli Wallace (David Blue) awake inside the ship.

For context, the crew aboard "Destiny" learns about the mysterious origins of the universe, but are constantly attacked by automated drones no matter where they go. To curb the issue, everybody except Eli (who is monitoring the void jump) goes under stasis to survive. However, Eli's acute loneliness isn't the only issue here, as the ship is running on low-power mode and the only escape pod available is faulty. Before we can anticipate Eli's fate, the credits roll.

In an interview with GateWorld, Blue spoke about jokingly pitching an ... interesting idea for a potential third season, where Eli's fate would be revealed with a dramatic focus on his physicality: