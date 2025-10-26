Michael Sheen Added A Subtle Beverly Hills Cop Homage To His Tron: Legacy Dialogue

There's really only been a handful of characters that have been uploaded into the "Tron" franchise, but one that stands out more than most is Michael Sheen's larger-than-life double-crosser with even larger hair, Castor from the underappreciated "Tron: Legacy." While costumes were lightly electrocuting cast members, Sheen was lighting up the screen as the owner of the End of Line Club, drawing on vastly different points of reference to bring his character to life.

It was clear from the first glance that Castor took a massive inspiration from David Bowie and his glitter-covered alter-ego, Ziggy Stardust. However, there was also a character from the comedy classic "Beverly Hills Cop" that managed to earn a brief nod during Sam Flynn's (Garrett Hedlund) visit to the most happening and hardwired place in Tron City.

"Castor is a program, and I thought of him as being a popular-culture mashup program that churns out all these different things. That led me to David Bowie and Ziggy Stardust, and Bowie being a chameleon, and a bit of Chaplin," explained Sheen to Vulture. "At one point, I did a bit from 'Beverly Hills Cop,' Bronson Pinchot's 'I make it myself.' It's fun to think, maybe someone will get this," Sheen hoped, referencing the extravagant art dealer, Serge, who appeared in three of the "Beverly Hills Cop" films. But while a fragment of Castor was copied and pasted from that character that couldn't say "Axel Foley," the rest of the duplicitous program was made up from the pop icon Sheen modeled his entire life on.