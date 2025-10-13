Where Is Castor In Tron: Ares? Michael Sheen Has An Idea
When "Tron: Ares" debuted, the only actor from the previous films making a comeback was the digital dude himself, Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges). The new threequel from director Joachim Rønning introduced a fresh group of characters exploring the Grid, including Ares (Jared Leto). One character that fans of the franchise might sorely miss, however, is Castor from "Tron: Legacy," played by Michael Sheen in the underappreciated second movie. It appears they are not the only ones, as the Emmy-nominated actor has a soft spot for his larger-than-life owner of the End of Line Club and has already speculated on where he could be in the "Tron" universe.
Looking back on Castor, Sheen told Vulture just what kind of capabilities his duplicitous program had and how that could factor into the grand Grid-based scheme of things. "The great thing is that I developed a character that is a chameleon and a shape-shifter. He could be anything, he could pop up as anything," Sheen explained, before mapping out Castor's standalone story that, honestly, we'd be on board to see.
"I like the idea that he has had to go into hiding and is now working as a digital showgirl, in some kind of slightly sleazy bar in a darkened part of the Tron universe. He's a torch singer, a nightclub act — in full drag." Now, while that's definitely a good idea, the only thing that might delay this is that Castor was blown to bits in the last film. Well, his club was, at least.
Could Castor get a new life in Tron 4?
For those unfamiliar with their Clu's and Master Programs, Castor was somewhat of a schemer, playing both sides in "Tron: Legacy" before things quite literally blew up in his face. After hoping to make a deal with Clu (de-aged Bridges), the security program and his guards instead de-rezzed (destroyed) the End of Line Club, presumably with Castor inside. However, even then, Sheen was advised that it might not be the last time they'd see him.
"I remember at the time, they were talking about, 'Hopefully, there'll be more,' and I was sad, because I wouldn't be able to be in anymore. And they were like, 'They're programs, and we don't see you actually die. You could have had somewhere that you slipped out of.'" While the future looked less bright and more mysterious for Sheen's side-switching alter-ego, he unfortunately never got the call but has no hard feelings about missing out on the third level of the "Tron" timeline.
"Over time, as I started to hear that there was going to be another film, I was like, 'Well, I haven't had a phone call.' They're going a different way, which is fine. It will be lovely to be able to go to the new one and not know anything about it." It might not be the end for Castor, though, since the conclusion of "Tron: Ares" hints that plans reflect "Tron: Legacy" in a significant way. If so, perhaps it isn't the end of the line for Castor, after all.