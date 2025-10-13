Where Is Castor In Tron: Ares? Michael Sheen Has An Idea

When "Tron: Ares" debuted, the only actor from the previous films making a comeback was the digital dude himself, Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges). The new threequel from director Joachim Rønning introduced a fresh group of characters exploring the Grid, including Ares (Jared Leto). One character that fans of the franchise might sorely miss, however, is Castor from "Tron: Legacy," played by Michael Sheen in the underappreciated second movie. It appears they are not the only ones, as the Emmy-nominated actor has a soft spot for his larger-than-life owner of the End of Line Club and has already speculated on where he could be in the "Tron" universe.

Looking back on Castor, Sheen told Vulture just what kind of capabilities his duplicitous program had and how that could factor into the grand Grid-based scheme of things. "The great thing is that I developed a character that is a chameleon and a shape-shifter. He could be anything, he could pop up as anything," Sheen explained, before mapping out Castor's standalone story that, honestly, we'd be on board to see.

"I like the idea that he has had to go into hiding and is now working as a digital showgirl, in some kind of slightly sleazy bar in a darkened part of the Tron universe. He's a torch singer, a nightclub act — in full drag." Now, while that's definitely a good idea, the only thing that might delay this is that Castor was blown to bits in the last film. Well, his club was, at least.