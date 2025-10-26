Only Seven Horror Movies Have Been Nominated For Best Picture Oscars (And Only One Has Won)

Although horror has gradually earned more respect over the decades, there can hardly be a more maligned genre in cinema. On top of cuts, bans, and hand-wringing about what effect it might have on impressionable young minds, scary movies regularly have sniffy critics to deal with. An ambitious horror filmmaker's chances of their work receiving recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are pretty slim, too: In nearly a century of the Oscars, only seven horror films have received a Best Picture nod ("The Exorcist," "Jaws," "The Silence of the Lambs," "The Sixth Sense," "Black Swan," "Get Out," and "The Substance"), with only "The Silence of the Lamb" winning.

I should perhaps pause to note that the Academy is historically averse to honoring genre flicks overall, generally favoring serious dramas, biopics, and historical epics; science-fiction films, action movies, and superhero blockbusters also tend to get short shrift whenever the Oscars roll around. But over the years, the roll call of landmark horror films that failed to receive a nod for the top prize is quite astonishing: "Frankenstein," "Psycho," "Rosemary's Baby," "Night of the Living Dead," "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," "Carrie," "The Shining," "The Fly," and "Misery," to name just a few.

Of course, the counter-argument is: Who cares what the Academy thinks? A great movie is a great movie regardless of awards, and the Oscars has always been a little off the pulse, routinely championing mediocrity and awards-baiting snoozefests over many truly original, challenging, and groundbreaking films each year. Nevertheless, winning a shiny golden fella is still regarded as the highest honor a filmmaker can receive, so let's take a closer look at those lucky horror movies that at least had a sniff at the Best Picture gong (and the one that actually took it home).