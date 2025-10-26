How Daniel Day-Lewis Really Feels About Actors Who Go 'Full Method'

Some of Hollywood's greatest performers of the past 75 years have counted themselves as Method actors: Paul Newman, Marilyn Monroe, Dustin Hoffman, Al Pacino, and Jack Nicholson all studied under Lee Strasberg, while the likes of Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, and Warren Beatty all learned the technique from Stella Adler. Yet despite Method's sound principles, more extreme examples have made it almost a by-word for pretension and self-indulgence — just ask Jared Leto's fellow cast members in "Suicide Squad." Today, Daniel Day-Lewis is arguably the most talented advocate of Method acting, and he has some serious thoughts on the subject.

This year, the three-time Oscar winner returned to the screen for the first time since "Phantom Thread" in 2017 to star in "Anemone," the directorial debut of his son, Ronan Day-Lewis. He granted a rare interview to the New York Times, and naturally the subject of his craft and Method acting came up. He responded:

"I don't really like thinking of acting in terms of craft at all. Of course, there are techniques you can learn, and I know that the Method has become an easy target these days. I'm a little cross these days to hear all kinds of people gobbling off and saying things like 'gone full Method,' which I think is meant to imply that a person's behaving like a lunatic in an extreme fashion."

The comment about people "gobbing off" is about as confrontational as Day-Lewis usually gets, perhaps because he's one of the most high-profile actors still using the Method as it was intended. Yet over the decades he has provided plenty of anecdotal evidence for those who enjoy taking that "full Method" stance.