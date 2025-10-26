Walter Koenig's Simple Suggestion Probably Saved The Star Trek II Script

"Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" went through many, many iterations. Trekkies may be able to tell you about several early drafts. Producer Harve Bennett, for instance, completed his first "Star Trek II" treatment in November 1980, and it told the story of Captain Kirk (William Shatner) traveling to a distant planet to quell a political rebellion. When he arrives, he discovers that the rebel leader is his son, whom he hadn't previously known about. Kirk and his son then team up to fight the planet's tyrant: Khan (Ricardo Montalbán). A later treatment, written by screenwriter Jack Sowards and titled "Star Trek II: The Omega Syndrome," involved, as the title implies, a doomsday device developed by the Federation.

Bennett began synthesizing these two ideas and eventually came up with a story involving Khan, Kirk's son, and a doomsday device, but altered to be more positive and helpful. Specifically, the doomsday device became the Genesis device, a terraforming widget that can make dead planets habitable.

In those early drafts, Bennett and Sowards both had Leonard Nimoy's stalwart Vulcan Spock being killed at the end of the first act. Spock was the most popular "Star Trek" character, and killing him, they felt, would be a shock comparable to Marion Crane's death in "Psycho." As we all now know, of course, Spock does indeed die in "Star Trek II," but at the end of the film. It's long been rumored that Spock's death was altered after an early "Star Trek II" script draft leaked, and Trekkies strenuously objected. It seems, though, that Bennett and Sowards also got feedback from a higher authority.

Speaking to Stuff in 2017, Pavel Chekov actor Walter Koenig revealed that he, too, suggested moving Spock's death to the end of "Star Trek II," where it would be more dramatic. Whether it was the angry Trekkies or Koenig himself, the screenwriters listened.