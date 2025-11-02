The Subtle Stephen King Influence At The Heart Of Netflix's Wednesday

King's horror-driven stories are mostly set in small towns that emerge as characters in their own right, as these spaces take on a liminal quality that conveys unease. Perhaps the most persistent example of this is Derry, Maine (featured in "It," "Insomnia," and "11/22/63"), but King also imbues a supernatural quality to places like Chester's Mill or Castle Rock, where the veneer of quaint normalcy is disrupted by something horrifying. Jericho seems to be modeled after this sentiment: it appears to be a lush, sleepy town that wears its odd secrets on its sleeve, but hides a hideous underbelly that has claimed the lives of innocent teenagers for decades. Season 2 cements this with its big reveal about L.O.I.S., along with the fact that magically gifted at Nevermore are no match for the forces of evil that lurk in the shadows.

Millar also mentions emotionally volatile teen characters in King's works — the Losers Club from "It" obviously comes to mind, but there's also Gordie LaChance from "The Body," who revisits the frustrations/turmoils of his teen years in this earnest coming-of-age novella. "Wednesday" can also be viewed through the coming-of-age lens, as it dramatizes teenage growing pains in a world attuned to the supernatural, where every heightened emotion is further exacerbated by Jericho's liminality. Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) might seem immune to this predicament, but her aloof, stand-offish nature hides deep vulnerability for those she cares about. Moreover, Wednesday is still evolving as a teenager on the fringes of societal expectation — a true outcast among Outcasts — which puts her in a unique position with respect to the events in the show.

Hopefully, there will be more Stephen King-inspired influences in the upcoming third season of "Wednesday."