This Planned John Hughes-Style Marvel Film Became A Forgotten TV Show Instead
Marvel's "The Runaways," created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, debuted in 2003 and is set in the Marvel Universe's version of Los Angeles. Six teenage friends discover their parents are a cabal of super-villains called the Pride, so they go on the run together. Vaughan has cited Joss Whedon as "the whole reason [he] became a writer," and "Runaways" is him doing his version of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" — teenagers facing fantastical problems as metaphors for the mundane challenges of growing up.
The original run is absolutely one of the best and freshest Marvel comics of the 2000s, speaking to new young readers when most of Marvel's comics weren't. So it's no surprise there was talk at Marvel Studios of turning "Runaways" into a movie.
Vaughan was initially hired to write the screenplay himself in 2008. Then Marvel soon put together a writers program overseen by executives Nate Moore and Jodi Hildebrand. According to the book "The Story of Marvel Studios," the duo hired British writer Drew Pearce, impressed by his superhero sitcom "No Heroics," to write "Runaways." Peter Sollet, director of romantic comedy "Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist," was in talks to direct "Runaways" at this time too.
Hildebrand and Moore's vision for "Runaways" was a "John Hughes-style comedy," which makes sense. The comic is about misfit kids learning to be friends in a bad situation, a la "The Breakfast Club."
But "Runaways" was put on the back burner in 2010 as Marvel Studios had too many projects lined up. When "The Avengers" was a smash hit in 2012, Marvel prioritized movies related to that while shelving the comparatively unheard-of "Runaways." That left space for Marvel's TV division to adapt "Runaways" instead.
How the Runaways went from movie to TV show
The stars finally aligned for the Runaways in 2016. Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage (co-creators of "Gossip Girl"), who were fans of the "Runaways" comic, had inked a deal with ABC, then affiliated with Marvel Television, overseen by Jeph Loeb. Schwartz & Savage took a meeting with Marvel Television and said they wanted to do "Runaways." By 2017, the first season had debuted on Hulu.
"Runaways" ran for three seasons, flying largely under the radar before concluding in 2019. "Runaways" was later removed from Hulu altogether in 2023 (it is currently available to stream for free on The CW website). Between this and the folding of Marvel Television into Marvel Studios, don't hold your breath for a fourth "Runaways" season on Disney+.
The Runaways' time on TV may not be completely over, though. A reimagined version of sorceress and Runaways' leader Nico Minoru (played by Lyrica Okano in the Hulu series) appeared in new animated series "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man." This Nico (voiced by Grace Song) is Peter Parker's (Hudson Thames) goth best friend who keeps her magic skills a secret. Time will tell if any of Nico's fellow Runaways appear in that series.
Speaking of Spider-Man, while "Runaways" still has yet to be a movie, Marvel still got to make its John Hughes film with 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige specifically invoked Hughes as the main influence on "Homecoming" prior to its release. While the "Spider-Man" sequels expanded the scope, "Homecoming" keeps Peter (Tom Holland) focused on high school, like when he has to walk out on his school dance date Liz (Laura Harrier) to stop the Vulture (Michael Keaton).
The Runaways stumbled when making it to the screen, but their original comic adventures remain Marvel must-reads.