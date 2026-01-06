This Planned John Hughes-Style Marvel Film Became A Forgotten TV Show Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Marvel's "The Runaways," created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, debuted in 2003 and is set in the Marvel Universe's version of Los Angeles. Six teenage friends discover their parents are a cabal of super-villains called the Pride, so they go on the run together. Vaughan has cited Joss Whedon as "the whole reason [he] became a writer," and "Runaways" is him doing his version of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" — teenagers facing fantastical problems as metaphors for the mundane challenges of growing up.

The original run is absolutely one of the best and freshest Marvel comics of the 2000s, speaking to new young readers when most of Marvel's comics weren't. So it's no surprise there was talk at Marvel Studios of turning "Runaways" into a movie.

Vaughan was initially hired to write the screenplay himself in 2008. Then Marvel soon put together a writers program overseen by executives Nate Moore and Jodi Hildebrand. According to the book "The Story of Marvel Studios," the duo hired British writer Drew Pearce, impressed by his superhero sitcom "No Heroics," to write "Runaways." Peter Sollet, director of romantic comedy "Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist," was in talks to direct "Runaways" at this time too.

Hildebrand and Moore's vision for "Runaways" was a "John Hughes-style comedy," which makes sense. The comic is about misfit kids learning to be friends in a bad situation, a la "The Breakfast Club."

But "Runaways" was put on the back burner in 2010 as Marvel Studios had too many projects lined up. When "The Avengers" was a smash hit in 2012, Marvel prioritized movies related to that while shelving the comparatively unheard-of "Runaways." That left space for Marvel's TV division to adapt "Runaways" instead.