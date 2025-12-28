The Crow's Original Sequel Plans Would Have Changed The Franchise Completely

Alex Proyas' 1994 Goth catnip movie "The Crow" may serve as one of the definitive films of the 1990s. Based on the 1989 comic books by James O'Barr, "The Crow" is about a young musician named Eric Draven (Brandon Lee) who is beaten to death, along with his girlfriend. A mystical crow, however, flies into the afterlife and retrieves Eric's soul. Now undead, Eric sets out on a mission to get revenge on his killers. He paints his face like a Goth clown, dresses in a leather Edward Scissorhands outfit, and becomes a bloodthirsty vigilante. "The Crow" is deeply beloved by a certain contingent of Gen-Xers, and its soundtrack is a banger.

Since then, however, "The Crow" has been stretched every which way. Over the years there have been three sequels, a TV series, and an utterly terrible reboot in 2024 – and those are just the ones that actually got made. There has also been a litany of unmade "Crow" movies. Indeed, scads of actors/directors/writers have been variously attached to new "Crows" for the better part of 30 years.

The first sequel that actually did get made was a near-future, MTV-inflected rehash of the original called "The Crow: City of Angels." It starred Vincent Pérez and Mia Kirshner. Iggy Pop was in it. It wasn't very good, though, and kind of bombed at the box office. The bloom was off the bouquet of black roses.

Prior to "City of Angels," though, the trend of unmade "Crow" sequels began almost immediately. Writer David S. Goyer said in a 1996 issue of Sci-Fi Entertainment Magazine that, in 1995, he was already working on two ideas for "Crow" sequels that never saw the light of day. One of them took place in 1880s London.