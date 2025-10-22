The Conjuring: Last Rites Director Michael Chaves Talks About Making His Half-Billion Dollar Horror Hit [Exclusive Interview]

So the wedding finale, a few of my colleagues have described it as the "Avengers: Endgame" of horror, where you bring back everybody for the last scene, except it's a funeral with Marvel and it's a wedding here. What was the legwork to making that happen? Who manned the phones to call everybody and say, "Hey, do you wanna come back and pop up in the church?"

Oh my God, everyone did. And it was amazing because so many of those people I was meeting for the first time. It was a massive feat of coordination, because we were shooting in England, so flying people over just for one day — really what ended up being one afternoon — to shoot that, it was a big feat. And I'm so glad that I didn't have to keep track of everybody that was gonna be there. [laughs]

How emotional was it for everybody to be in the same room? What was the mood like during that scene?

It was great. It was like a family reunion. It was really cool. It was also a family reunion that I feel like I married into, where I don't know everybody, but I definitely still have like an emotional connection to it all. It was great.

Well, this is clearly the end of the Warren story in a very specific way with Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson playing them, but we do meet younger Warrens in this movie. I know you probably can't say anything if you do know something, but have there been conversations about Warren prequels with new actors telling stories about those early decades?

This was always designed as the final chapter, and I think that's the official story that we're sticking to. "Logan" was a big reference for this, and I think that idea of, we imagine her daughter going off and having adventures and being a young mutant. So I just think that it was something where, I think it's good to imagine beyond the canvas of the movie. But we want to just really focus in on this one.

But that doesn't mean the "Conjuring" universe is over. I mean, "The Nun" and "Annabelle" proved there's still a hunger for more movies with this combination of character drama and scares that deliver the haunted house bang for your buck, but also the emotional connection that I think really leads to people feeling the way they are. So in your mind, is there more "Conjuring" universe, and are you still involved?

I think there totally could be. The motto is always like, let the audience ask for for more. I guess by the results, they probably have. [laughs]

I feel like there are still unanswered questions from "The Nun 2." I feel like "The Nun 3" is something that could happen and could conclude that story, right?

Yeah. You know, it's funny, that was always something — it was like a hanging chad that I always wanted to try and tie in more completely. That kind of genealogical connection. Yeah, I think there totally could be.