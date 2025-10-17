Quentin Tarantino Had A Harsh Review For This Beloved Henry Cavill Flop

Speaking to novelist Bret Easton Ellis for T Magazine in 2015, Tarantino dissed a broad assortment of movies (e.g. "A Clockwork Orange," "Vertigo," and "Selma"), eliciting fist pumps and howls of outrage from one sentence to the next. "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." had just been released in theaters at this point, and had yet to acquire its enthusiastic cult following. So Tarantino wasn't offending too many people (save for maybe Ritchie and Vikander) when he laid into the movie.

Tarantino opens with some praise before registering his displeasure with the plot. "The first half was really funny and terrific," he told Ellis, "But in the whole second half I'm like, 'Oh, wait a minute, we were supposed to care about the bomb? What the f*** is going on here? I was supposed to pay attention to the stupid story?'" As for the performances, he said, "Henry Cavill was fantastic, but I didn't like the girl at all," he said.

Vikander gives my favorite performance in the movie (I particularly love the scene where she gets into a playful hotel room brawl with Hammer); if I had my druthers, she would've won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for this in 2015 instead of Tom Hooper's dreadful "The Danish Girl."

I was never convinced that a "Man From U.N.C.L.E." movie needed to exist, but I can't imagine a more pleasurably stylish lark than the one Ritchie constructed.