The Forgotten '80s Horror Movie That Inspired Black Phone 2 Director Scott Derrickson

Horror is an enduring genre, in no small part because it tends to build on what came before through homages that can go on to become their own thing. "Black Phone 2" is very much a love letter to classic horror from the past, including taking inspiration from an oft-forgotten '80s slasher movie.

The sequel sees The Grabber seek vengeance on Finn (Mason Thames), preying on his younger sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) from beyond the grave while Gwen begins seeing visions of three young boys being stalked at a winter camp called Alpine Lake. She convinces Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm as they seek to solve this deadly mystery, but The Grabber is there waiting for them.

This frozen lake setting is important because, as the trailers for "Black Phone 2" revealed, we get to see Ethan Hawke's Grabber doing his thing on ice skates. This was director Scott Derrickson paying tribute to 1983's "Curtains."

"I would love to take credit for this because it is such a deep cut, but this is one of those rare instances where Scott put a very deep cut of a film in a movie that I hadn't seen," writer C. Robert Cargill said after the premiere of "Black Phone 2" at Fantastic Fest. "I was like, 'Wait a second, I have to watch this movie now.'" Derrickson had this to say about it: