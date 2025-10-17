Before Jim Carrey's Movie Was Conceived, The Jetsons Nearly Landed A Live-Action Sitcom

There are some days in this business where a headline comes your way that features a baffling string of words you never expected to see put next to one another, but have become reality anyway. Yesterday was one of those days, as it was reported that "The Jetsons" is in the process of being turned into a live-action feature film for Warner Bros. by director Colin Trevorrow and starring Jim Carrey. It's not so much the idea of Hanna-Barbera's Space Age family being turned into a feature film, as they've already received the big screen treatment of 1990's "Jetsons: The Movie." The film was a series finale of sorts for the animated series' mid-80s revival, with pop star Tiffany providing the voice for Judy Jetson. When it comes to making a live-action film, however, getting the director behind two of the worst "Jurassic World" movies doesn't exactly inspire a lot of confidence. It's up in the air whether Carrey is set to play George, the family patriarch, or someone like Mr. Spacely, the loud-mouthed CEO of Spacely Sprockets. The thing about the "Jetsons" being adapted into live-action is that this isn't even the first time something like this has happened.

According to a 2017 report from The Hollywood Reporter, executive producers Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke were tapped to adapt "The Jetsons" for ABC as a live-action sitcom. The series was also slated to be written by Gary Janetti, who wrote for shows like "Family Guy" and "Will & Grace." Getting the director behind one of the biggest sci-fi blockbusters of the '80s, in "Back to the Future," to be in some form of creative control over the futuristic family living among the clouds sounds like an interesting idea on paper.