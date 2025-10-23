Why Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry Hated The Character Of Saavik

Nicholas Meyer's "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" sees Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) going to a Klingon prison for a political assassination they didn't commit. The assassination was, of course, the result of a shadowy conspiracy of Federation rogues and Klingon splinters who wanted to see the crumbling Cold War continue. At the end of the movie, it's revealed that Spock's protégé, a young Vulcan named Valeris (Kim Cattrall), was a key conspirator on the U.S.S. Enterprise, and was even gearing up to commit murder to cover her tracks on the matter. Valeris had previously been cool and charismatic (for a Vulcan), so the revelation that she was a saboteur came as quite a shock.

It would have been even more of a shock if an early idea for "Star Trek VI" had been implemented. Meyer had initially wanted Valeris to be Saavik, the young Vulcan played by Kirstie Alley in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," and by Robin Curtis in "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" and "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home." There were many reasons that Saavik was replaced for "Star Trek VI." For one, Meyer wanted Kirstie Alley to return to the series, and she did not. Also, Meyer didn't like Robin Curtis (for unknown reasons).

Also, also some expressed a little trepidation that Saavik, an established and well-liked character, would be turned into a turncoat. Among those expressing trepidation was "Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry himself, a fact recorded in a 1992 issue of Cinefantastique Magazine. Roddenberry, as is his usual ethos, didn't like that an honest character would suddenly become dishonest and invite conflict.

What fewer people know, though, is that Gene Roddenberry actually objected to the inclusion of Saavik in the "Star Trek" franchise way back when "Star Trek II" was being made. Saavik was not one of Gene Roddenberry's creations, and he objected strenuously to her inclusion on the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise. His reasons for the objection are ... unclear.